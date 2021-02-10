Huntington Co. Sheriff warn of vehicle break-ins, offers reward for information

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sherriff’s Department is warning residents about vehicle break-ins that have occurred over the past several months.
In a Facebook post the department said that an individual has been going to multiple properties on the north end of the county over the past several months and breaking into vehicles.
“This individual is getting into unlocked cars and rummaging around for money and guns,” the department said in the Facebook post.
The department reminds residents that if they see anything suspicious in the overnight hours to call the authorities.
Anyone with information on who the individual is is asked to call the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 260-356-8316. The department said that Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for help in identifying and the successful persecution of this individual.