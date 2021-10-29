Huntington Co. residents come together to donate goods to veterans

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana is home to more than half a million veterans, and the ones in Huntington County will soon be getting some extra help from community donations.

After putting an article in the paper, Tipton Place began collecting donations from the community with a goal of giving back to 50 veterans who could use some help. Donations included canned food, toiletry items, blankets,, candy and a lot of popcorn.

“This community cares. They care about our veterans. And that’s amazing. Without our veterans we might not have our freedom that we have,” said Tracy Cloutier, community relations manager.

Tipton Place plans to deliver the bags the week of Veteran’s Day and hopes to do another donation drive in the future.