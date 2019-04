Huntington Co. Police searching for inmate who was 'accidentally' released Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. If you know where Alante Nance is, you're asked to call police. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WANE15 was not provided a name, picture or description of the released inmate. [ + - ]

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - Police throughout Huntington County are searching for an inmate who was released Tuesday afternoon.

He's identified as 26-year-old Alante Darrell Nance. Officials say there was a name mix-up and the wrong inmate was let go.

If anyone knows where he might be, you're asked to call the Huntington county Sheriff's Department at 260-356-8316