Huntington Co. police search for two men

HUNTINGTON CO., Indiana (WANE) Two men are caught on camera and police now need the public’s help.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department posted three photos on their Facebook page, of a truck and two men. Both were caught on camera going into a factory and they might have attempted to take property. No other details were provided about the investigation.

The post continued to say “keep your buildings secure and identify all visitors”. Any information regarding these subjects can be directed to Chief Deputy Chad Hammel at 260-356-8316