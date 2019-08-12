Huntington Co. K9 to receive protective vest through donation

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Huntington County Sheriff’s K9 will receive a protective vest thanks to a donation from a nonprofit.

K9 Zeek will receive a bullet and stab protective vest through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Pharmore Ingredients.

The sheriff’s office posted the news on its Facebook page on Monday.

Vested Interest in K9s, launched in 2009, provides protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the United States. The vests are $950.