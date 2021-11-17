Huntington Co. holds informational seminar to educate public on fentanyl and drug additions

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department along with a number of organizations held a community meeting to share information about fentanyl and drug addictions.

The Huntington North High School auditorium was filled with community members and organizations wanting to learn more about a drug that quickly making appearances in the county.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is sold on the streets for its “heroin-like effect.”

“It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product—with or without the user’s knowledge—to increase its euphoric effects,” the CDC said.

“Recently we’ve seen fentanyl coming into our community this last year and its getting worse and worse,” said Sheriff Chris Newton.

In addition, the county has seen an increase in overdoses and deaths.

“With fentanyl it doesn’t take much to overdose and die. I don’t think people truly realize what that is and what it looks like,” Sheriff Newton said.

The following organizations were also in attendance to provide support and resources:

Inspiration Ministries

Place of Grace

Huntington House (Jennifer Gomez 260-229-4506)

Grace & Mercy Transitional Housing (Andrea Dimond)

Ground Zero (Jeff Dimond)

True Purpose (Carlos Garcia)

Bowen Center

Shepherd’s House

Choices

13 Step House

Oxford House

Parkview Behavioral Health (Phil Hutson)

Landmark Recovery (Jade Glover)

Celebrate Recovery

For more information on fentanyl, visit the CDC’s website.