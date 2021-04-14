Huntington Co. Educators call on state legislators to take public education funding seriously

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County Educators are gathering Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 24 and N. Broadway Street to bring awareness to public education funding bills which are working there way through the general assembly.

The group, which consists of educators from across the county, started gathering around 4 p.m. and has continued to grow.

Educators told WANE 15 that they want legislators to know public school matters and should be funded. The location of the informational picket was chosen because it is across the street from Republican State Senator Andy Zay’s business.

The Huntington County Teachers Association believes Indiana General Assembly’s current proposed legislative budget as well as a bill that is in the House and Senate will disproportionately divert taxpayer funds from public educational institutions to fund private schools.

The informational picket is expected to wrap up around 6 p.m.