Huntington Co. designated as 50th Broadband Ready Community

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (center) joins Huntington County Commissioner Tom Wall (second from left) and other local officials to announce Huntington County as the 50th Broadband Ready Community on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Huntington University. (Photo courtesy of Indiana Broadband)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – During a visit to Huntington University, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that Huntington County is the 50th Broadband Ready Community in the state.

The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The Indiana Broadband Office said the designation a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.

“Huntington County’s designation comes at a great time as Indiana further invests in expanding broadband infrastructure. With $270 million available to invest in this critical infrastructure through our Next level Connections Broadband grant program, our administration remains focused on getting high-speed, reliable internet service to unserved and underserved Hoosiers,” Crouch said.

The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the Huntington County Commissioners adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.

“This pandemic has shown us that economic and educational resiliency depends upon expanded access to broadband for work-from-home and school-from-home options. By making our permitting process more user-friendly to all development and by streamlining the broadband permitting process, Huntington County is welcoming expanded broadband throughout the county,” said Tom Wall, Huntington County Commissioner.

In a CR survey, 76% of Americans say that internet service is as important as electricity & running water in today’s world, and 86% say they rely on the internet at least five days a week. To read more, visit https://t.co/ta69tD1WL7. #IndianaBroadband #ConnectIndiana pic.twitter.com/ZPesRrmI2S — Indiana Broadband (@INBroadband) August 20, 2021

According to Scott Rudd, Director of the Indiana Broadband Office, over the last six months there has been an uptick in communities seeking the Broadband Ready designation.

For more information on the Broadband Ready Community program, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.