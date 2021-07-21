Huntington Co. Community Schools relaxing most COVID-19 restrictions for 2021-22 school year

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – With two weeks to go until the first day of school, Huntington County Community Schools is revealing their health and safety guidelines for students and staff.

The most notable change to last year is that HCCSC is returning to all in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. Students and staff are also recommended to wear masks, but they will not be required.

This back-to-school plan, developed in partnership with the county health department, was designed to relax most restrictions put in place last year. On the county health department’s Facebook page, they added they will monitoring case counts and community infection rates to see if similar rules from last year will be implemented.

Students, staff and parents can review the full HCCSC re-entry plan here.