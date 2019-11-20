Huntington cheerleaders to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Three local high schoolers are getting ready to represent northeast Indiana in the Big Apple.

Arianna Betterly, Dylinn Hertel and Lauryne Pearson will march and cheer in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The three girls are juniors at Huntington North High School. They say they submitted a tryout video back in July in order to get picked for the parade.

“I think it’s so special and so spectacular,” Arianna Betterly said. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before. Living in a small town like Huntington, Indiana, even the Fort Wayne area, it’s like a big deal to go into a big city like New York and get to perform in something that I love doing.”

The parade is on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th at 9 a.m.