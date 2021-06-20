Huntington celebrates Heritage Days

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington wrapped up its 57th Annual Heritage Days celebration on Sunday.

The day included an Open Pleasure Show, amusement rides, a Huntington County Modelers Open House, the JeFFFest, and a “Bear Hunt” sponsored by Izaak Walton, where kids were able to learn about hunting sustainably.

“The bear hunt itself is this is essentially a way to teach kids and families about the proper way to not only hunt, because you have to buy a license to have kids here buy license, there’s a DNR officer who’s out here to talk with the kids,” said Paul Halper. “So, it is a way to teach the kid about the kids about the outdoors, but also an opportunity to teach them proper ways of being a sustainable hunter.”

The celebration was held at Huntington North High School.

