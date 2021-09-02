Huntington business planning community drive for Hurricane Ida victims

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A Huntington business is asking the community to rally together to collect supplies to donate to residents of southeastern Louisiana who were recently hit by Hurricane Ida.

Clark’s Recycling announced it is hosting a community drive from Sept. 7 to Sept 11 at 100 Hitzfield St.

“My husband and I had been watching the news about all the devastation and hearing officials talk about what they need, and we realized we are in a position where we can help,” said Jennifer Clark, office manager and wife of owner Drew Clark. “We are wanting to fill a semi-trailer and take it down to those in need.”

Items can be dropped off in the front parking lot at the following times:

Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following items are needed most:

Infant diapers (any size)

Baby wipes

Toddler pull-ups (any size)

First aid kits and products

Tarps

Blankets

Men’s and women’s hygiene products

Water (bottled and gallon jugs)

Cots

Office supplies

Laundry products

Non-perishable food and meal kits

Bug spray

Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer

Jennifer Clark said they have contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate delivery of the donated supplies.