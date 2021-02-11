Huntington bar owners ‘so excited’ about executive order

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Bar owners say they’re “so excited” about Mayor Richard Strick signing an executive order to allow Huntington venues to resume live music and karaoke.

“People are starving for some live entertainment again,” said Brenda Rosen, the owner of Market Street Bar and Grill. “They’re tired of being at home, and just watching TV… and the virtual is not anything like live entertainment.”

Rosen says live music being unplugged in Huntington in November, along with the mask mandate being more heavily enforced, caused her bar to struggle.

“When the mayor did that our numbers dropped in half,” said Rosen. “You’ve got to give people for a place, especially the older mom and pop places, something other than to just come in and sit down and eat. They’re looking for an escape.”

Because of this, Rosen and her husband collaborated with another bar owner down the street about how live music could safely be played, which is when they decided to cover the stage and karaoke areas with plexiglass.

“Now they have some kind of barrier for the singer to stand behind because the concern with the health department and the mayor was when they sing they may be spreading germs out 10 to 12 feet in front of them that they’re belting out a song,” said Rosen.

After doing this she contacted Mayor Strick, a building inspector, the health department and the fire marshal. Rosen says they all approved her set up.

Rosen says she expects live music to cause her business to “double what we’re doing now.”

As for preventing the spread of COVID, Rosen says the bar is still at half capacity, tables are spread out and patrons are asked to wear masks when they’re walking around.

This Saturday, a band called “Under the Covers” will be performing at the Market Street Bar and Grill. The bar is located at 39 E Market Street in Huntington.