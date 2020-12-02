Huntington artist raising money to paint more murals

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — New murals and opportunities could soon be going up in Huntington thanks to an area artist.

“I’m excited,” Mural artist America Carrillo said. “This is a community project and I want the community to get involved.”

America Carrillo is always on the move. For the past three years, the self-proclaimed blank wall enthusiast has been living in a van, traveling across North and South America, painting murals wherever she goes. So far she has painted murals in 13 states and three counties.

Back in September, Carrillo participated in Mural Fest, which transformed buildings across northeast Indiana in just 11 days. Her mural entitled ‘Huntington Home’ sits at the corner of W. Market Street and Cherry Street and inspired her to do more artwork and give back to the community.

“I felt an obligation to start in Huntington,” Carrillo said. “It’s my professional trade and my home town had no public art. It was a challenge but I felt really honored to do so.”

Now the Huntington native is looking to bring her talents back to her hometown.

Carrillo is currently a fundraising campaign called the ‘Yes You Can’ Project. Her goal is to not only paint a mural downtown but to also help teach students in the community about her art and career.

“I think I’m drawn to paint more in Huntington because I want the kids going to high school now, to have a hometown artist they can call and get advice from,” Carrillo said. “If they want to make art their full-time career and want to do what I am doing I think it’s important for those making art their full-time career to be a mentor to artists that are still learning.”

The donation-based community mural, when complete, will be a full building mural. The mural will be located at the corner of N Jefferson Street and Washington Street.

Currently, Carrillo is taking donations from Dec. 1 to March 1 to help fund half of the project. The money will be used to commission local artists, for paint/ supplies, and labor. Once funds have been raised the county will give a grant and pay for the other half. In less than a day the project has received more than a thousand dollars.

When a person donates, they can vote on what mural they would like to be see painted. There are three options that will be painted on one of the sides of the building.

On a different wall, the artwork will play into the theme of the mural of ‘Yes You Can.’ For those who want to participate, Carrillo will have them write their limiting belief on a piece of paper and the opposite. The paper will then be incorporated into the mural.

“I want this to be a reminder to our residents that you can do anything you set your mind to,” Carrillo said. “You’re limiting beliefs are just that. You can do anything.”

Carrillo believes that once the mural is complete it will attract tourism and bring people downtown who will then buy from local shops.

Currently, the local Art Council has approved the proposal and will now go to the city for approval. Once approve Carrillo will start work on the mural in March 2021.

