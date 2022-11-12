HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.

The shelter said adoption fees are waived this weekend for veterans and those serving active military and reserve duty. Visit the Huntington County Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Check out the website for details.