Huntertown Fire Chief interviewed on The Bobby Bones Show after 10-year-old saves family members from garage fire

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntertown Fire Chief made an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show Wednesday morning.

Last week, a 10-year-old Huntertown girl is being called a hero after saving her family when a fire broke out in their garage. Fire crews were able to rescue two guinea pigs that were trapped in the garage.

Picture during fire courtesy of Huntertown Fire Department

The story made it’s way to The Bobby Bones Show where Chief Robert Born heard them talking about the fire on Tuesday.

Chief Born contacted the show to get a copy of the conversation and to his surprise was interviewed by Bones.

“At the end of it all I was just blown away. I was really excited. Every time he would say Huntertown I was like oh my gosh they are hearing about our department. You know we usually get encompassed with Fort Wayne or larger cities around us but for once we are standing out on our own and that is exciting for us,” Chief Born said.

When the department is able to stand out from other larger cities, Chief Born says that it reminds residents that “we have the same great qualities and the same great men and women serving that any other large city does.”

The interview aired on Wednesday morning’s show.