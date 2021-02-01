Huntertown Council wants residents’ input on opposing Mayor Tom Henry’s Food and Beverage tax increase

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntertown City Council is asking residents to share their opinions on if they should oppose or support the 1% Food and Beverage tax increase that Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is trying to get approved to help fund future projects in the Summit City.

During Monday’s City Council meeting in Huntertown, Councilmen from both the Fort Wayne City Council and the Allen County Council discussed why Huntertown should oppose the Food and Beverage tax that Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry brought before the Indiana Statehouse last week.

The legislation that is currently being considered in the Indiana General Assembly would allow Fort Wayne and other municipalities across the state to consider obtaining control of local Food and Beverage taxes. If the bill is approved in the Statehouse, the Fort Wayne City Council would have to approve it.

During the Huntington City Council meeting, City of Fort Wayne Councilman Russ Jehl (District 2) said that Mayor Henry told the Statehouse that the city has widespread support for the increased food and beverage tax. He said that this statement that Mayor Henry made is not true.

Allen County Councilman at-large Kyle Kerley reminded the Huntertown City Council that the majority of restaurants that residents would visit are within the Fort Wayne city limits. If the tax increase were to be approved, Huntertown residents would pay the tax increase of 1% every time they ate at a Fort Wayne restaurant.

“There is strength in numbers,” Councilman Kerley said when referring to wanting other cities and counties to join the effort to show there is not widespread support of the Food and Beverage tax increase.

After much discussion, the Huntertown City Council decided they wouldn’t move forward without hearing from residents first since neither the Fort Wayne City Council nor the Allen County Council has voted to oppose the tax.

“It’s a little early for Huntertown to jump on this,” said Council President Gary Grant.

The council said that since the Huntertown residents would have to pay the 1% tax increase if it were to pass, they wanted to get their opinion on if they should oppose or support.

The topic will be addressed at a later council meeting.