Hunters encouraged to donate deer to help feed Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is encouraging hunters and landowners to donate to its deer donation program as hunting season continues.

According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity, with roughly 274,080 being children. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities during these uncertain times.

“Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now,” Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said.

Courtesy of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

Any hunter who has a deer that they would like to donate can bring it to a participating meat processor. Make sure to tell the processor that you would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. There is no charge to the donor. Once the meat is processed it will be given to area hunger relief agencies.

The 2021-2022 deer hunting seasons are as follows:

Reduction Zone: Sept. 15 to Jan. 31, 2022 (where open)

Youth Season: Sept. 25 to 26

Archery: Oct. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022

Firearm: Nov. 13 to 28

Muzzleloader: Dec. 4 to 19

For more information on Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, click here.