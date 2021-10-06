Hunters can help feed hungry Hoosiers for free; find out how

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conservation officers throughout the state of Indiana are encouraging deer hunters to help feed hungry Hoosiers. The DNR has a Sportsmen Benevolence Fund that provides grants to pay to process legally harvested deer.

Participating in the program is simple:

Enjoy a deer hunting experience. Harvest a deer. Drop off the field-dressed deer at a local participating processor. Processing fees are paid for by the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund. The processor will create healthy venison burger to distribute to food banks.

In 2020, the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund provided funding to process more than 360 harvested deer that resulted in more than 20,650 pounds of venison being donated. This program ends on January 31, when deer hunting season ends.

To find participating processors and see more on how many this program has impacted visit the website.