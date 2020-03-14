Hunter Schubert Crossroads of Life Memorial Benefit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hunter Schubert took his own life earlier this year. Instead of dwelling, his family and friends are asking people to come out and celebrate his life.

The Hunter Schubert Crossroads Life Memorial Benefit is Sunday, March 22nd at Four D’s Bar & Grill. That’s located at 1706 W Till Road.

It’s free to attend, but any money raised will help over final funeral expenses. Hunter’s mom also says any additional money will go to Erin’s House for Grieving Children.

The event will feature music from Goodbye Fat Tony’s Bluez Band, Willy & The Jets, and TBC – The Band Cheyenne.

Raffles and 50/50s will also be going on.

