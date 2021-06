FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many college students know them and soon Fort Wayne will, too.

Insomnia Cookies has announced a downtown Fort Wayne location on their website.

Remodeling is underway and should be complete in July.

Insomnia Cookies is known to stay open late and serve warm cookies in person or delivered.

They also offer ice cream.

The Fort Wayne location will be at the corner of Wayne and Calhoun Streets downtown.