Hundreds without power following line of severe storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of Indiana and Michigan Power customers are without power following a period of severe weather.

According to I&M’s outage map, over 1,600 customers in a neighborhood north of Kreager Park are without power.

Another large outage can be seen along North Clinton Street near Vesey Park. Over 450 customers are without power in that area.

Estimated power restoration for both of the large outages is 4:30 a.m., no reason for the outages was given.

The line of severe storms rolled through Allen County just before midnight.

To see the outage map, click here.