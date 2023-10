VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The power was out Monday morning for nearly 3,000 customers in Van Wert due to a crash, according to AEP Ohio.

The power outage map on AEP’s website showed more than 2,800 customers were without power around 9 a.m., and by 9:30 that number went down to just over 430 outages.

The Van Wert Police Department said the company estimated power would be restored around noon.