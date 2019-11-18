Hundreds without power after car strikes power pole on NE side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Power is reportedly out for hundreds of customers on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.
An outage map from Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) shows around 800 customers appear to be affected by the outage that began around 3:40 p.m. stretching from I-469 to the Leo-Cedarville area.
Dispatchers said a car struck a pole in the 10000 block of Schwartz Road around 3:45 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the road was closed in both directions after the crash.
I&M and police did not immediately confirm the two were related.
The company expected the issue to be resolved by 8:30 p.m.