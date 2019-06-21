Power restored to hundreds after crash into utility pole wires causes fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 800 people were without power in southwest Fort Wayne after a vehicle hit utility pole wires that caught of fire Thursday night.

Fort Wayne police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Liberty Mills Road and Ellison Road around 10:07 p.m. When they arrived the pole was on fire and the car involved in the crash was gone.

According to firefighters on the scene, the vehicle hit a guide wire to the utility pole which caused the fire. The power turned off when the line was hit and put the fire out on its own.

Because the car left the scene it is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.

Hundreds of homes west of I-69 along U.S. 24 lost power because of the crash. Indiana Michigan Power crews arrived on the scene to fix the outage.

Power was restored around 12:45 a.m. Friday.