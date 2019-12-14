Hundreds of wreaths placed on graves of fallen veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen veterans are being remembered throughout the country and world this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, wreaths sponsored by Fort Wayne locals and companies were placed on veteran’s graves at Lindenwood Cemetery.

The event was a part of National Wreaths Across America Day, a nation-wide day lead by Wreaths Across America (WAA).

The Fort Wayne Civil Air Patrol hosted a ceremony at Lindenwood Cemetery before volunteers placed hundreds of wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans.

A ceremony was also held at the Roanoke American Legion on Saturday.

More than 1,500 events were planned across the country Saturday and at 24 locations overseas.