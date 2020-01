FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana sockmaker has donated hundreds of socks to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

Sky Outfitters, which was started in a dorm room at Taylor University three years ago, presented the socks the Rescue Mission on Thursday.

For every item customers purchase from Sky Outfitters, either online or in person, the company donates an item to a homeless shelter.

Sky Outfitters helped the Rescue Mission last year, as well.