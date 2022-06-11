FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Head to the heart of downtown Fort Wayne for an event Saturday showcasing the talent that goes into making quilts.

The annual Fort Wayne Quilt Fest displays hundreds of quilts with various award categories.

Presented by the Appleseed Quilters’ Guild, the event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

At $8 per ticket, general admission grants access to all kinds of creative quilts, vendors, and even special exhibits. Attendees can learn the details of quilting at “schoolhouse” workshops and demonstrations for an additional $15.