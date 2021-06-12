Hundreds of new album titles released for Record Store Day

The record stores will be releasing another list of titles July 17. The store says the spread of titles over two dates in two months allows some flexibility for the struggling vinyl pressing plants and distribution companies.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of titles that will be coming to all three Wooden Nickel Records locations and the Neat Neat Neat Records store in Fort Wayne were released on Saturday.

Record Store Day’s purpose is to “bring in revenue to the stores– as well as to the artists, labels, distribution and every other business behind the scenes making record stores work, in a fiscally and socially responsible way.”

The record stores will be releasing another list of titles July 17. The store says the spread of titles over two dates in two months allows some flexibility for the struggling vinyl pressing plants and distribution companies.

The full list of titles and more information can be found here.