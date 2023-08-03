FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 1,500 hundred local leaders from all sectors gathered Thursday at the Grand Wayne Center to be part of the Global Leadership Summit (GLS), which organizers call “the largest leadership experience in the world.”

Huntington, Kendallville and Wabash also hosted sites for the GLS, which continues Friday.

Most GLS sites are small, as participants gather in their company or church conference room. This year marked the 20th time Fort Wayne has tried to create dynamic networking by connecting large corporate workers with their counterparts in small non-profits.

Speakers included former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, business author Patrick Lencioni, and leadership podcaster Craig Groeschel.

“When a leader gets better, everyone wins,” is the guiding principle of the meeting.

The local event is coordinated by Love Fort Wayne.

WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley served as one of the local MCs.