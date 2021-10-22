Hundreds of flights cancelled due to IT issue, FWA impacted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds of flights have been canceled including several in Fort Wayne due to an IT issue Friday.

The problem is impacting SkyWest Airlines which is one of the nation’s major regional carriers which operates flights for Delta, United, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Currently, there are three American Airline flights scheduled to depart from the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA). A spoke person with American Airlines told WANE 15 that the IT issue with SkyWest Airlines, the operator of these flights has not given a timeline for when the issue will be resolved.

WANE 15 reached out to SkyWest and received the following statement:

“While our servers were restored Thursday evening, we are still experiencing operational disruption as we work to get crew and aircraft into position, with approximately 500 flights cancelled Friday. We apologize to customers for the inconvenience and remain focused on efforts to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.” SkyWest Corporate Communications

WANE 15 has reached out to FWA and is waiting to hear back.

To track flights going in and out of FWA click here.