HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of Duke Energy customers are without power in the city of Huntington.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at least 922 outages have been reported, according to the Duke Energy website.

It’s unknown what’s causing the outages. The website says the estimated time of restoration is 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.