Hundreds of cars, motorcycles driving around I-469 in ‘Circle the Fort’ Trump Rally

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of cars and motorcycles are travelling along I-469 to show their support for President Donald Trump Sunday afternoon.

The vehicles are travelling in a single lane line going anywhere 35 to 55 miles per hour.

Most vehicles are decorated with flags showing their support for President Trump.

The ‘Circle the Fort’ parade began in the Stock and Field parking lot at State Road 15 and US 24 in Wabash at 1 p.m. The group added participants from Lagro, Huntington and Roanoke as they headed towards Fort Wayne.