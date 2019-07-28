Hundreds come out to Backpack Kickback

People on Fort Wayne’s South side want to change their community’s narrative. With school supply shopping season around the corner, four charitable groups decided to help those in need get their school supply shopping out of the way with the third annual “Backpack Kickback.”

Four organizations partnered to make this event possible. They are the Dream Factory, the Adam Blakey Holiday Foundation, The Profit$ and Bigger than Us.

The event was aimed at getting free school supplies to kids for the upcoming school year, but also to inspire them.

“Yeah, they see basketball players, rappers,” said Tyler Fuller of the Dream Factory. “They see all these other people, and they feel like that’s the only thing that they can do, but when they see something like this happen and see a community come together, they start to broaden their horizons a little.”

Event organizers had a goal to reach 500 people. Almost 1,000 showed up which is the most this event has ever seen. The backpacks and school supplies were donated by people in the area and different organizations around town.

At least one organizer hopes this giveaway will help change the narrative of the south side of Fort Wayne.

“There was actually someone shot and killed down the street, and they would show that news instead of showing news like this,” said Jerrel Holman, the Chairman and President of Bigger than Us. “So, we want to change the narrative and let them know there is positivity happening on the south side.”

Organizers say they plan to keep Backpack Kickback happening annually “to give back to the community they grew up in.”