FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Major Tony Casto with the Indiana State Police spoke to Wane 15 about the man Master Trooper James R. Bailey was following his death while trying to deploy stop sticks on Mar. 3.

His goal was to stop a car that Terry D Sands II was Driving. Sands was being chased by Fort Wayne officers and heading toward DeKalb County when he was allegedly struck by Sands’ car and died from his injuries.

The words Casto used most to describe James were ‘humbleness and quiet tenacity.’

Casto described how when unexpected weather would strike and extra hands were needed, Bailey could always be counted on.

“He would say, ‘hey I’m available, cancel my days off, schedule me for days, nights, post command, out on the road wherever you need me, I’ll be there,” Casto said. “He never missed a storm, never missed a critical event.”

Casto spoke at lengths about how Bailey ‘was always there.’

Whether it was the aforementioned severe weather calls or to encourage fellow officers.

“He would hear the call and be up on the radio saying that he was en route to back up his fellow officers no matter where they were or where he was,” Casto said.

Casto shared the story of a trooper who used to get coffee with Bailey every week.

“He was putting his uniform on and realized James wasn’t going to be at the gas station,” Casto said “He said I can’t do it, I’m not going to work today.”

While being dedicated to his officers, Casto also noted that the same commitment and dedication extended to Bailey’s family.

“His affection for his familty was a tremendous example and remidner to all of us that we had to be greatful for all the things we had,” Casto said.

You can read more about Master Trooper Bailey’s fight against cancer and achievements here.