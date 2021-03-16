Humane Society of Whitley Co. asking for donations after arrest lead to total confiscation of 81 animal

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Whitley County is asking for donations after an arrest of a couple resulted in the humane society taking in 81 animals over the course of 13 months.

On March 3, a post on the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page indicated Loretta Childers and Eugene Childers were wanted on outstanding warrants. The warrants were related to a February 2020 breeding and hoarding case.

During that case, the Humane Society staff said it worked with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department to confiscate 66 dogs and one cat.

When the couple was arrested, the Humane Society of Whitley County said the sheriff’s department contacted the shelter when 14 animals were found at the couple’s property. The animals were confiscated and are currently receiving care at the shelter until the court case is resolved.

“At this time, none of the animals are available for adoption. Calls to the shelter regarding their adoption will not be returned. We have no further information on the pending case,” the humane society said.

Due to the generosity of the community during the previous confiscation, the humane society said the only supplies currently needed are:

Bleach

Cat litter

Litter deodorizer

Disinfectant wipes

Due to COVID-19, the shelter is closed to the public and working by appointment only. Donations may be dropped off and left outside the front door between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. and noon.

Financial donations can be made through the shelter’s website at www.hswc.org or mailed to HSWC, 951 S. Line Street, Columbia City, IN 46725 to help with vaccines, spays, neuters, microchips and medical care.