Humane Fort Wayne partners with PetSmart Charities for National Adoption Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the season of giving around the corner, there is no better time to adopt a pet.

Humane Fort Wayne partnered with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to the Apple Glen PetSmart location Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in support of National Adoption Week, taking place November 8 to 14.

As part of the in-store event on Saturday, Humane Fort Wayne invited potential pet owners to attend and meet adoptable pets in their area. People were given opportunities to spend time with animals in need of loving homes to make connections, learn about their care, and explore the types of products and services they need as pet parents going forward.

“We encourage people to come out to the Apple Glen PetSmart this weekend, meet with the dogs and cats, and take their animal home the same day,” says executive director, Jessica Henry. “We are grateful to PetSmart Charities for their commitment to pet adoption. They have been a wonderful partner for our shelter, and we appreciate the opportunity to participate in this big, national effort.”

Because of the event, the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St. is closed to the public Saturday and will re-open for normal business hours at 11 a.m. Sunday.

All animals are adopted on a first come-first served basis, with priority given to pre-approved adopters.

To view the adoptable animals, learn about fees and guidelines for same-day adoptions, or to get preapproved for adoption, visit Humane Fort Wayne’s website.