Humane Fort Wayne partnering with Bob Rohrman Subaru for same-day adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – If you’re looking for a fur-ever friend, Humane Fort Wayne is holding an adoption event this weekend.

On Saturday, the shelter will be at Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne located at 502 W. Coliseum Blvd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help find adoptable dog and cats a forever home. Same-day adoptions will be available for families ready to take in a new dog, cat, kitten or puppy to their home.

The last loveseat drawing will also be taking place at the event. The first $500 winner was announced earlier this summer as part of the shelter’s annual Pawject Runaway fundraising event which will be held on Oct. 9. To be entered in the drawing, take a selfie with the LoveSeat including #LoveSeatFW and tag Humane Fort Wayne and publish on any social media platform of your choice.

“We encourage people to come out to Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne this weekend, meet with the dogs and cats, and take their animal home the same day,” said Jessica Henry, executive director of Humane Fort Wayne. “We are grateful to Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne for their commitment to pet adoption. They have been a wonderful partner for our shelter, and we appreciate the opportunity to participate in this fun adoption event and give back to those who supported our LoveSeats.”

The shelter, located at 4914 S. Hanna Street, will be closed to the public during the event. The shelter said it will re-open for normal business hours a 11 a.m. on Sunday.

All animals will be adopted on first come, first served basis, but priority will be given to pre-approved adopters. Anyone interested in adopting this weekend can find the application on their website.