Humane Fort Wayne looks to meet $15K match for GivingTuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne is hoping to see a record giving total on GivingTuesday. The shelter said all gifts given on Nov., 30 will be matched, up to $15,000, through a number of generous sponsors.

“GivingTuesday is the single largest donation day of the year for us, and because we receive no tax dollars, it’s crucial to our lifesaving mission,” says Jessica Henry, Executive Director of Humane Fort Wayne.

All funds received on GivingTuesday will support area pets and pet owners through Humane Fort Wayne’s comprehensive adoption, pet retention, low-cost spay/neuter and wellness clinic programs.

To donate online, visit humanefw.org. Donations can also be made by calling the shelter at 260-744-0454.