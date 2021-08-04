Humane Fort Wayne looking for perfect forever home for special needs dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One extra special dog at Humane Fort Wayne is looking for her forever home.

Macy is a paralyzed Pit Bull Mix who was brought to Fort Wayne a year ago from an overcrowded and under resourced shelter in Mississippi, with her custom wheelchair in tow. Since then, Humane Fort Wayne said she’s been cared for by an incredible foster family who’s worked hand-in-hand with Humane Fort Wayne’s staff and veterinary team to increase her mobility through water therapy, exercise, establishing a daily routine and lots of love.

“At Humane Fort Wayne, we pride ourselves on doing whatever it takes to save a life. Sometimes that’s simple. Sometimes it’s anything but. And Macy certainly falls into the latter category,” said Jessica Henry, executive director of Humane Fort Wayne. “We know her perfect home is out there, and we’re asking for the community’s help to find it.”

Because of her condition and the care Macy requires on a daily basis, Humane Fort Wayne said the type of home she requires is very specific:

Macy would do best in a home where someone is almost always home because she can only be left alone for two to three hours.

She needs a wheelchair-friendly environment and a home without cats, small dogs, or small children/babies.

Humane Fort Wayne is asking that serious inquiries only should be directed to Kris Brandt at 260-744-0454 or kbrandt@humanefw.org. Interested individuals will need to fill out an application and be approved to adopt. They will give 24-hours’ notice for an appointment and meet a Humane Fort Wayne staff member at the foster’s home where Macy is most comfortable.

To learn more about adoption, complete an application, or to get involved in Human Fort Wayne’s Foster Program, visit www.humanefw.org