FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local animal shelter has a goal of raising $24,000, all in the span of 24 hours.

Every donation made to Humane Fort Wayne between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday helps pet owners have affordable veterinary care at the organization’s clinic.

“We know times are tough right now,” said Jessica Henry, the executive director. “With gas and food prices at record highs, budgets are stretched thin. And we’re seeing more and more pet owners having to choose between paying the bills and caring for their pets.”

The organization is starting the fundraiser with the help of a challenge gift from Petco Love, a nonprofit that is matching Tuesday’s donations up to $12,000.

Visit Humane Fort Wayne’s website to make a donation.