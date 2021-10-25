Humane Fort Wayne holding Feline Fall Festival to build 300 shelters for community cats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne is inviting the public to help assemble shelters for community cats living in the community at its annual Feline Fall Festival on Saturday at the Humane Fort Wayne Clinic, located at 1333 Maycrest Dr.

From 10 a.m. to noon participants will work as a team to assemble 300 outdoor shelters. The shelter said the event will also feature free family-friendly activities, tours of the clinic and light refreshments. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are encouraged.

“Humane Fort Wayne is honored to host the Feline Fall Festival this year. This shelter building day is a wonderful community activity that H.O.P.E. for Animals held every year to benefit Fort Wayne’s community cats,” said Jessica Henry, Humane Fort Wayne’s Executive Director.

Community cats are free roaming cats or kittens that have no identifiable owners. Humane Fort Wayne said it is estimated that there are 16,000 felines living in our area. The shelters constructed during the Feline Fall Festival will be available to the public and community cat caretakers to provide safe fall and winter lodging for these felines.

Community Cat shelters will be available for pick-up at the Humane Fort Wayne Clinic throughout the cold weather season, while supplies last. There is no cost for the shelters, but donations are encouraged. All monetary donations received at the event support the Community Cat Program.

To learn about the Community Cat Program, visit www.humanefw.org