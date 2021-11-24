Humane Fort Wayne holding Black Furday doorbuster specials for priceless pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Black Friday, Humane Fort Wayne will be holding a Black Furday sale to help priceless pets find their forever home this holiday season.
“Thanks to a generous donation of Golden Tickets, we are able to waive adoption fees on our adult dogs!” Humane Fort Wayne said in a Facebook post.
Sale:
- Adult dogs: FREE
- Senior Dogs: $1
- Cats: Name your own price
The deals start at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.
To fill out an application or to learn more, visit Humane Fort Wayne’s website.