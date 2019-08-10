Human waste as fertilizer? Adams County to discuss

This image shows an Amish farm near Berne in Adams County. (Courtesy)

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Adams County officials will hold a public meeting to discuss the use of human waste as fertilizer in farming.

WANE 15 received an anonymous report from an employee of the county claiming the Amish communities are using human waste to fertilize their gardens and fields.

Needless to say, using human waste as fertilizer for human food poses serious health risks, especially when many members of the Amish communities sell fruits and vegetables regularly.

County officials will hold the public meeting on Tuesday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the 4-H Fairgrounds cafeteria in Monroe.