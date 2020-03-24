Human services provider looking to hire for full and part-time positions

In the wake of the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the job market – particularly service industries and schools, Benchmark Human Services (Benchmark) is hiring for a variety of positions and shifts.

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Benchmark provides care to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the United States. Founded in 1960, Benchmark’s 3,200 employees serve more than 10,000 individuals in 12 states. Its mission is to help children and adults with disabilities live as independently as possible, be included in the community, and function at their maximum potential.

“Although many industries are currently on hiatus due to the spread of this pandemic, the individuals served by Benchmark still require quality care,” said Eric Weeks, Vice President of Human Resources for Benchmark. “We are hoping that those who are out of work and looking for an income might have an interest in joining our team.”

Benchmark offers full and part-time positions, flexible hours (including weekends and overnights), competitive wages, and a comprehensive benefits package that is among the best in the human services industry.

Those interested in applying should visit the careers page on Benchmark’s website to

apply – www.BenchmarkHS.com/careers