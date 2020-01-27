Human remains found near Woodburn ID’d as Fort Wayne man missing since 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Human remains found outside Woodburn in October have been identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Monday that remains found in a wooded area in the 19000 block of Doehrman Road on Oct. 21, 2019, were identified as those of Ryan A. Baughman. The 28-year-old man was last seen Jan. 20, 2017, in Fort Wayne.

It’s not clear how Baughman died. The coroner’s office said in a news release that the cause and manner of death would be released “as that information becomes available.”