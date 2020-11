FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Human Agricultural Cooperative broke ground on a community greenhouse on Saturday afternoon.

The greenhouse will be 30 feet by 36 feet.

According to the Human Agricultural Cooperative’s GoFundMe page, the group collaborated with community leaders to come up with a three phase plan to help southeast Fort Wayne improve access to healthy food.

