FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Human Agricultural Cooperative is partnering with a number of area organizations and farmers to provide over 300,000 pounds of food in the community at 15 upcoming events.

Every Saturday from July 17 to Oct. 2 as well as Aug. 1, Aug. 22 and Sep. 19 at 1 p.m. the group will be distributing over 540 boxes of free vegetables and fruit at H.A.N.D.S. Center, located at 614 Oxford St.

To sign up, email humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com.