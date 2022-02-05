Hudson man injured in hunting accident

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Conservation officers are investigating a hunting accident that happened in the northwest part of Steuben County.

Authorities were called to private property where they said Gunnar Penick, 23, of Hudson, was injured while coyote hunting. The initial investigation suggests Penick was removing his firearm from the cab of his truck when it discharged, striking him in his left arm.

Penick was taken to an Angola hospital in good condition.

Indiana Conservation Officers want to remind the public that the safest way to transport a firearm is unloaded and properly encased.