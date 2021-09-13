Howl-o-Walkoween Fundraiser returns with new, exciting additions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As fall approaches, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s (FWACC) largest fundraiser is returning with even more activities to enjoy.

The 2021 Howl-o-Walkoween will be held in-person on Oct. 10 at Salomon Farm Park in the Old Barn, FWACC said. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a pet costume contest, activities for kids, various vendors and opportunities to make treats and toys for your pets.

Registration for the pet costume contest is $20 and can be done during the event. FWACC is encouraging guests to join in on the fun and wear their best costumes.

For those who want to participate and support Humane Education virtually, FWACC said there will be a virtual pet costume contest, clothing fundraiser, DIY dog enrichment kit fundraiser and a virtual vendor village here.

To participate in the virtual costume contest, owners can submit their pet’s photo from Sept. 20 through noon on Oct. 1 when voting will begin. FWACC said voting will run through Oct. 9, and the winners of the virtual contest will be announced at the in-person event on Oct. 10.

Categories:

Courtesy of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control

Homemade

Animal Duo

Themed Group

Fictional Character

Celebrity/ Athlete

Food or Drink Theme

Animal/ Human Duo

Spooky

The registration fee to enter a photo for the virtual contest is $20 and each vote is $1.

A clothing fundraiser will be held Sept. 13 – Oct. 10. FWACC said participants will be able to choose from sweatshirts, t-shirts and baseball tees featuring two different designs.

For the 2021 fundraiser, FWACC has added a DIY Dog Enrichment Kit for owners to learn how to make fun treats and toys for their pets at home. The kits will include all of the materials needed and instructions to make 10 activities.

“Enrichment is great for pets to keep their minds active and can help prevent several behavioral problems. Enrichment is a vital part of the shelter’s programming for animals in our care and we want to share all of the creative ideas we’ve come up with over the years with you!” FWACC said.

All the money raised during the Howl-o-Walkoween events will go directly toward the shelter’s efforts to end animal cruelty and neglect through education. FWACC said research has shown that there is a direct link between animal abuse and other types of abuse like domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse. The Humane Education Department at FWACC, which is funded solely on donations, works to stop the cycle of violence by teaching children compassion and empathy toward animals.

To learn more about the in-person and virtual events and to see the costume contest categories visit our website at fwacc.org. To learn more about the link between animal abuse and other types of abuse click here.